Search

Berkshire boosts Goldman stake, confirms Apple purchase

Business LeadersReuters

The Gartman Letter Publisher Dennis Gartman and Kingsview Asset Management CIO Scott Martin on how Apple hit a $1 trillion market cap and why people should invest in the company. video

Why investors should buy Apple after it reached $1 trillion value

The Gartman Letter Publisher Dennis Gartman and Kingsview Asset Management CIO Scott Martin on how Apple hit a $1 trillion market cap and why people should invest in the company.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has increased its investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and confirmed it has added to its stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Continue Reading Below

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of June 30.

More from FOX Business

Berkshire said it owned roughly 13.3 million Goldman shares worth $2.92 billion, a 21 percent increase in the number of shares over the 11 million it owned three months earlier.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
BRKAn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.

It also said it owned close to $47 billion of Apple stock, comprising about 252 million shares, up 5 percent from 239.6 million at the end of March.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments