Ben & Jerry’s co-founders scoop up pro-Bernie Sanders sweets at NH stump stop

Medicare for All and ice cream for all – at least, that’s the pitch from a couple of surrogates on the campaign trail for America’s favorite self-described Democratic socialist.

Continue Reading Below

Two famous business leaders are hoping a few scoops of their Ben & Jerry's ice cream will sweeten the deal to help convince primary voters that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the candidate they need in the Oval Office come 2020.

Hailing from Vermont, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield have been some of Sanders’ biggest surrogates in the last two campaign cycles.

When asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy how many scoops it would take to make a difference for Sanders in the upcoming election, Cohen said, “We’ve been scooping thousands and thousands of scoops. We will scoop as many scoops as we possibly can because Bernie’s the guy who’s going to solve a lot of problems in our country.”

It’s not the first time the ice cream makers have stumped for the Democratic presidential hopeful.

During Sanders’ first crack at the White House, the two dedicated a flavor in his honor: Bernie’s Yearning. The tub contained mint ice cream under a chocolate disk.

Advertisement

“The solid disk of chocolate represents… all of the wealth that’s gone up to the top one percent and underneath is the rest of us, and the way you eat is just [to] whack it up into a bunch of little pieces and move it around and there you have it," Cohen told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

“[Sanders] will create a country that works for regular old working people instead of corporations – that will be nice don’t you think?”

Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s on “Cavuto LIVE”

A second limited-edition flavor called “Bernie’s Back” – made of cinnamon ice cream under a chocolate disc and butter toffee backbone – hit the shelves last month, according to Eater.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS