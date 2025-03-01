Baby No. 14: Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk welcome fourth child together

Tech executives Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis recently announced on X that they welcomed their fourth child together.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Zilis wrote in a post Friday on X.

Zilis described Seldon as being "built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold."

"Love him so much," she wrote in the post.

Musk commented with a heart in reaction, but did not provide any further details.

It is unknown when the child was born.

Musk and Zilis share three other children, yet only twins Strider and Azure have been publicly named.

The pair reportedly conceived the twins via in vitro fertilization and did not have a romantic relationship, Reuters reported.

At the time, Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Zilis, director of Neuralink, previously worked for Tesla and OpenAI.

Neuralink, co-founded by Musk, is developing computer interfaces that help people with neurological conditions translate their thoughts into action, Fox News Digital previously reported.

In 2015, Zilis was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 venture capitalists. She was also named to LinkedIn's 35 Under 35 list.

Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, have six children. He and his ex-girlfriend, Claire Boucher "Grimes," allegedly share three children.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair filed a petition in February to legally recognize Musk as her child's father and seek full custody.

St. Clair's child, who has not been publicly named, is allegedly 5 months old.

Musk could not be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

