Elon Musk
Published

Baby No. 14: Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis, Elon Musk welcome fourth child together

Musk and Zilis welcomed their fourth child, a boy

Tech executives Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis recently announced on X that they welcomed their fourth child together.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," Zilis wrote in a post Friday on X.

Zilis described Seldon as being "built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold."

elon-musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently welcomed his 14th child. (Reuters/Mike Blake, File / Reuters)

ASHLEY ST. CLAIR FILES PATERNITY LAWSUIT AGAINST ELON MUSK SEEKING FULL CUSTODY OF 5-MONTH-OLD BABY

"Love him so much," she wrote in the post.

Musk commented with a heart in reaction, but did not provide any further details.

It is unknown when the child was born.

Elon Musk and his son X æ a-xii walking in the capital.

Elon Musk carries his son, X Æ A-Xii, on his shoulders in Washington, D.C.  (Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images / IMAGN)

ELON MUSK SLAMS ‘MEAN’ PODCAST HOSTS FOR CALLING DOGE EMPLOYEES ‘ARROGANT LITTLE PR---S’ AMONG OTHER THINGS

Musk and Zilis share three other children, yet only twins Strider and Azure have been publicly named.

The pair reportedly conceived the twins via in vitro fertilization and did not have a romantic relationship, Reuters reported.

At the time, Musk tweeted, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Elon Musk X

Elon Musk attends "Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation: Mark Read in Conversation with Elon Musk" session during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2024 in Cannes, France.  (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Zilis, director of Neuralink, previously worked for Tesla and OpenAI. 

Neuralink, co-founded by Musk, is developing computer interfaces that help people with neurological conditions translate their thoughts into action, Fox News Digital previously reported.

In 2015, Zilis was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 venture capitalists. She was also named to LinkedIn's 35 Under 35 list.

Musk and Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk attend a benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, have six children. He and his ex-girlfriend, Claire Boucher "Grimes," allegedly share three children.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair filed a petition in February to legally recognize Musk as her child's father and seek full custody.

St. Clair's child, who has not been publicly named, is allegedly 5 months old.

Elon Musk holding an Air Force One toy

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., carries an Air Force One plush toy on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 19, 2025.  (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk could not be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.