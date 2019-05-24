AT&T says it will accept payments in cryptocurrency

AT&T announced Thursday it will be the first mobile carrier to start accepting online payments in cryptocurrency.

The media company said customers can use BitPay, a service that helps businesses accept payments in bitcoin, to pay in cryptocurrency.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand our services,” Kevin McDorman, the vice president of AT&T’s communications finance business operations, said in a statement. “We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.”

Customers can now log in to their AT&T account and choose BitPay as a payment option, AT&T said. Customers can pay online or through the myAT&T app. It's not immediately clear which cryptocurrencies AT&T will accept.

BitPay was founded in 2011 when Bitcoin “was still in its infancy,” according to the company’s website.

Besides AT&T, a number of other companies have accepted payments in cryptocurrencies, including Microsoft and Overstock.com. Nordstrom, Whole Foods and GameStop announced earlier this month they would accept payments in cryptocurrency through Flexa, The Verge reported.