Artificial intelligence

How AI solves the problems farmers have been missing

By FOXBusiness
Farmers turn to AI to 'maximize production'

FOX Business' Jeff Flock joins corn and soybean farmer Jeff Keiser to get a first-hand look at how AI is helping farmers.

Farmers have had data about their crops for years, but to use that information to increase efficiency and maximize production, farmers have turned to artificial intelligence.

The information analyzed by AI can now help farmers understand why they might have a good or bad harvest.

“That's one of the things that's been missing in precision agriculture,” corn and soybean farm Jeff Keiser told  FOX Business’ Jeff Flock. “It's not so much being able to collect data, because we've had G.P.S. for a number of years. The challenge has been, what do you do with that information and how do you actually share it with the experts and get back feedback in time to do something about it?”

Kaiser uses the IBM Watson decision platform which maps Keiser's Indiana fields and flags whether a crop is “good or bad.”

“IBM engineers have been able to bring information and decipher what the root cause is.” 

- Jeff Keiser, corn and soybean farmer

American farmers have had a tough year between weather and disputes in foreign trade. Keiser's yeilds are down, which typically leads to higher prices. That's not the case thiis year. And that's how AI is helping him be more efficient.

“Prices are going to be a challenge every year,” Keiser said. “Access to markets is really what we need in agriculture. And what we really need is to try and do the best we can with the crop conditions that we get.”