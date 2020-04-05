Apple has sourced 20M coronavirus masks: CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook is using the tech giant's supply chain to help address the nationwide shortage of masks, specifically for healthcare workers on the front lines treating those with coronavirus.

In a Sunday tweet, Cook detailed Apple's commitment in the fight, already sourcing 20 million masks, while saluting our "heroic front line medical professionals" Cook said in a video message.

"Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers."

The first delivery went to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley, the company stated while adding, "We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the US to get these to where they’re needed most urgently."

Additionally, the masks are being made in the U.S. and China and teams across Apple and its suppliers are working together to design, produce and ship face shields.

