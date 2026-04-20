Apple CEO Tim Cook to step down in major leadership shakeup, successor named

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down in a major leadership shakeup, the tech giant announced Monday.

He will transition to executive chairman of the company’s board of directors and will be succeeded by longtime Apple veteran John Ternus, the company’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, effective Sept. 1.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," Cook said.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world."

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The company said the transition followed a "thoughtful, long-term succession planning process" and was unanimously approved by the board of directors.

The announcement follows Cook last month downplaying retirement rumors, saying he "can’t imagine life without Apple" after 28 years with the company, CNBC reported. Cook first joined Apple in 1998 as senior vice president of Worldwide Operations before eventually being named permanent CEO in 2011, weeks before the death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

In his new role as executive chairman, Cook will continue to assist with select company matters, with a particular focus on engagement with global policymakers. He will also work closely with Ternus throughout the transition period.

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Cook also expressed complete confidence in his successor, describing the longtime Apple executive, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, as a "visionary" best fit to lead Apple into its next chapter.

"John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor," Cook said.

"He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman."

Ternus, who will also join the board of directors on Sept. 1, has built an extensive legacy in hardware engineering since joining Apple’s product design team in 2001, eventually rising to senior vice president of Hardware Engineering in 2021.

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He has made numerous contributions across Apple’s hardware ecosystem, playing a key role in the development of successive generations of the iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch, as well as the iPad and AirPods product lines.

Beyond specific devices, Ternus has also championed key innovations in product sustainability, including the use of 3D-printed titanium in the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and efforts to improve device repairability to extend overall product lifespans.

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Apple also announced on Monday additional leadership changes alongside Cook’s departure and Ternus’ promotion.

Arthur Levinson, who has served as Apple’s non-executive chairman for the past 15 years, will transition to lead independent director on Sept. 1, 2026.

Johny Srouji, who held the role of senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, has been promoted to chief hardware officer, effective immediately.