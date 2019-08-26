AMC Theatres programming chief Lenihan to exit company amid layoffs: Report

Longtime AMC Theaters programming chief Bob Lenihan is set to exit his role as the company undergoes a corporate restructure, according to a report on Monday.

Lenihan, who has served as AMC’s U.S. president of programming since 2009, is expected to leave the company in the coming weeks, Deadline reported, citing industry sources. In his role, Lenihan is instrumental in negotiating deals to determine which films appear at AMC locations.

Lenihan was reportedly one of 35 employees laid off at AMC’s corporate headquarters last week. A further 15 job listings will not be filled. AMC said at the time that the cuts were “difficult but necessary organizational changes” as the company looks to cut down on operating expenses and improve profit.

An AMC representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

AMC employs more than 600 workers at its corporate headquarters. The company has rolled out a loyalty program in recent months as it looks to stave off pressure from Netflix and other streaming services.

A longtime film executive, Lenihan received the Dan Fellman Show ‘E’ Award at the ShowEast film convention in 2017 for his contributions to the industry. He reported to AMC's chief content officer, Elizabeth Frank.

AMC shares are down nearly 15 percent so far this year.