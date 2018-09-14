Amazon's Bezos comments on Trump criticism

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said that President Trump is wrong for attacking the media.

Bezos made his comments at the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday.

Bezos owns the Washington Post, which, along with Amazon have been targets of Trump criticisms.

When asked about it, Bezos called it a "mistake" for any elected official to "attack media and journalists."

What Trump "should say is, 'This is right, this is good. I am glad I am being scrutinized,' and that would be so secure and confident," Bezos said in comments reported by Reuters. "But it is really dangerous to demonize the media. It is dangerous to call the media lowlifes, it is dangerous to say that they are the enemy of the people."

Trump has referred to the Washington Post as Amazon’s “chief lobbyist.”

The newspaper says Bezos has no involvement in its news coverage.

"The media," Bezos added, "is going to be fine. We're going to push through this."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has gone on record saying that package deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service for Amazon were costing the service money.

Bezos also said the company would announce a decision on where it will build a second headquarters before the end of the year.

Also on Thursday, Bezos said he will commit $2 billion to helping homeless families and starting pre-schools for low-income communities.