The 6 Ps that are crucial if you want to take your business to the next level: Dave Ramsey

In last month’s column on EntreLeadership, I discussed the idea that businesses and leaders grow in stages. Now, let’s talk a little bit about actually taking your business from one stage to the next.

The truth is there’s no quick fix. Like I’ve said before, in business and in life, there’s really no such thing as an “overnight success.”

It takes time, hard work, and consistency. But there are six core areas that are crucial to creating positive momentum. When you focus on improving each of these areas, it drives your business forward.

Personal -- You’re the problem, but you’re also the solution

Everything rises and falls on leadership, and your abilities are the greatest limiting factor to your company.

John Maxwell describes this as the “Leadership Lid.” You have to be willing every day to ask yourself if you’re growing to be the leader your business needs you to be in order to stay successful.

People -- Building a unified team is the key to winning in business

A healthy workplace culture is essential to building a team that wins together. Always remember that your team is your greatest money-making asset.

Purpose -- Your business should exist to make an impact that’s bigger than your bottom line

Purpose is critical to the success of a business. Without a destination, you can’t have direction. That’s why laying out your purpose (your vision and mission) gives your team something to work toward together.

Plan -- Winning is an intentional act and it doesn’t happen by accident

Lack of clarity and confusion will slow down your business. But you can accomplish anything with a good plan and some old fashioned grit. Eliminate confusion by regularly voicing a clear strategy for achieving your business goals.

Product -- If you deliver excellence, the profits will take care of themselves

Trust is the most valuable commodity traded between businesses and their customers.

These days, just offering a decent product or service isn’t enough to get it, much less keep it. Turn buyers into raving fans with honesty and a customer experience that goes above and beyond.

Profit -- Profits fuel your purpose

Knowing your numbers is a must for success in business. Those who don’t follow common sense money principles leave themselves, and their businesses, vulnerable to the whims of their competitors, every ripple in the marketplace, and big shifts in the economy.

Get on top of your finances, so you can invest in the future of your company.

Remember, the less time you spend trying to figure out what the next best step is, the more time you can spend making progress toward your goals.

The hard work it takes to grow a business never ends. But for EntreLeaders, the journey becomes more and more fun!

