FBI’s response to Florida shooting concerns me: MLK’s niece

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on Friday explained why she was concerned with how the FBI handled the Florida shooting.

Continue Reading Below

“I am very concerned about the FBI, of course, they said protocol wasn’t followed so the information was not followed up on. It seems as though the young man was hidden in plain sight, giving real signals as to what he was going to do,” she told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it had failed to act on a tip that was given to them, that Nikolas Cruz had firearms and was highly dangerous.

Cruz, the accused gunman, had posted many controversial photos to his Instagram page and may have written a comment on YouTube posted last year saying that he wished to be “a professional shooter.” According to police, Cruz allegedly used an AR-15 to commit the mass shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 17 people.

Many Democrats have called for stronger gun control measures in the wake of the horrific shooting, while Republicans say that mental illness was to blame.

“All of the fighting, infighting and party fighting and skin color fighting, we’re not color blind, we’re red blooded Americans, we have living color now,” King said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

King also said that she was pleased by President Trump’s response to the shooting, saying that Americans should turn to God.

“I am so encouraged by the words of our president saying that God hears our prayers and that God will heal us.”

