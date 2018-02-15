Goldman CEO: Economy stronger under Trump than if Clinton won

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter, stated that the economy is better off under President Donald Trump.

“If the president didn’t win, and Hillary Clinton won…I bet you the economy is higher today than it otherwise would be,” Blankfein told CNN Money, responding to a question on how much credit Trump deserves for the surge in the economy and the markets.

Since Trump won the election in November 2016, the U.S. stock market has gained steam with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes climbing to historic highs.

Lanhee Chen, a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, agreed with Blankfein, noting how the Trump administration has invoked policies that have generated economic growth and optimism.

“Generating optimism in the economy from the perspective of the bully pulpit … is something President Trump has done pretty well,” Chen told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis Thursday.

In a sign of optimism in the economy, 63% of Americans voters are confident in the stock market, according to a Fox News poll conducted February 10-13 following the wild swings in the markets.