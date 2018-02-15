Florida shooting: Could the FBI have done more to prevent the massacre?

The murderous rage that inflicted unspeakable pain on the families of the 17 innocent people gun down in Parkland, Florida Wednesday by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has raised questions on whether more could have been done to prevent the campus massacre.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was reportedly warned in September of a potential school shooting threat from a YouTube user with the same name as the Florida shooter.

“Looking in hindsight, [FBI] could have dug deeper, possibly, done the forensics, done court orders to see who had that Instagram account or that handle. There may have been more they could have done.” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told FOX Business’ Kennedy.

Robert Lasky, the FBI agent in charge of the Miami division, said at a news conference Thursday that the agency conducted database reviews, but was unable to identify the person who made the comment on the social media platform.

“In 2017, the FBI received information about a comment made on a YouTube channel. The comment simply said, ‘I am going to be a professional school shooter’. No other information was included with that comment,” Lasky said.

The recent mass shootings in San Bernardino, Calif., Orlando, Florida and now Parkland have left parents worried about whether the school systems are doing enough to protect their children.



President Donald Trump addressed the nation saying no parent should ever have to worry about kissing their child goodbye for good and that those killed had a life a promise stolen from them.

“Today we mourn for all of those who lost their lives. We comfort the grieving and the wounded. And we hurt for the entire community of Parkland, Florida, that is now in shock and pain and searching for answers,” Trump said from the White House.

Swecker suggests the schools should implement a risk assessment team that takes a look at the potential consequences from having a student expelled.

“In this case, with all the red flag warnings that they were…I think you could have gotten a restraining order to keep him from even setting foot within 100 feet of that campus and allowed him or would of been able to have him arrested the minute he set foot near that property,” he said.