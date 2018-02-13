Potential gas hike angers truck driver

The White House unveiled its plan to fix America’s crumbling infrastructure, proposing $1.5 trillion to $1.7 trillion over the course of the next decade. But one truck driver is concerned that gas taxes will climb to pay for the plan.

Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao said a higher levy at the gas pumps is under consideration as the Trump administration seeks additional ways to fund the infrastructure plan.

“The president has not declared anything out of bounds, so everything is on the table,” Chao said Tuesday, in response to a question about whether the federal government would implement a gasoline tax hike for funding.

A hike in the gas tax would likely be unpopular with the estimated 210 million licensed drivers on the road, according to Federal Highway Administration.

“That’s nonsense,” truck driver Matthew Garnett told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald. “If they charge us more gas tax to pay for this, that’s going to make me pretty mad.”

President Donald Trump discussed the need to improve the nation's infrastructure with state and local officials at the White House on Monday.

"Trucking companies are complaining that they used to take trucks from Los Angeles to New York, and there was no damage," Trump said. "Now they bring from Los Angeles to New York, and there's tremendous damage to their trucks because our roads are in bad shape. And we're going to get the roads in great shape."

Garnett said the interstate system needs significant improvement particularly throughout the Midwest.

“It seems like they’re pretty good around some of the big blue cities but the red states, the flyover country, the roads are very rough, very disrepair,” he said.

The administration wants to overhaul the nation’s roads, bridges and airports through a combination of public and private funds, with the federal government contributing around $200 billion.

“I’d like them to see them put some of the interstate up for sale, get them out to some private companies. Hey, they might charge some tolls on them, but they are going to be well and improved and taken care of by the free market,” Garnett said on FOX Business’ “Risk and Reward.”

Garnett said the states with the worst highway conditions are Alabama, Louisiana and his home state of Indiana.