FISA memo puts the whole system at risk: Fmr. FBI assistant director

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on Friday said ex-FBI Director James Comey can be exposed to multiple federal charges and criticized Comey’s tweet calling out unnamed “weasels and liars.”

“I think he’s exposed to numerous federal charges: violation of the federal records act, perjury, clear perjury up in the Congress and probably obstruction of justice. I think he has some exposure there without question,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

President Trump approved the release of the controversial FISA memo on Friday, which details alleged federal surveillance abuses. Comey took to Twitter before the release of the FISA memo saying:

“All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart. American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy.”

The Democratic memo is set to be released on Monday, though many critics believed that both memos should have been released at the same time.

“I think he’s [James Comey] 180 degrees out, he’s the weasel, I mean he’s the one who brought these investigations into the headquarters,” he said.

Kallstrom said the information that was revealed through the memo was only the tip of the iceberg.

“I think there is an awful lot more to come. I think this is just the opening round. I mean it doesn’t even get into the unmaskings [and] Uranium One,” he said. “It puts the whole system at great risk and it’s just outrageous…I think we only know 5% of what we’re going to know in another few months.”

