Democrats are moving heaven and earth to keep FISA memo quiet: Varney

I'll keep this short. We're waiting for “the memo.” When it arrives, it will dominate the news. And we will cover it.

As we wait, here's the most important question -- and the memo should answer it -- did the FBI use a Clinton-funded Russian dossier as an excuse to spy on candidate Trump's presidential campaign, and then use it to undermine the newly elected President Trump? We are about to find out if one presidential campaign bugged another presidential campaign and used the nation's premier law enforcement agency to do it.

This is a big deal. No wonder Democrats are moving heaven and earth to keep it quiet. No wonder the FBI is in panic mode. No wonder President Trump wants ‘the memo’ out there, for all to see.

When we see it, you see it.