Eric Trump: Democrats are worried, they don’t have leaders, don’t have a message

President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, touching on issues from the economy to immigration and regulations.

“He was in such a great mood. We spent time before, we spent time after, I was obviously honored to be there, but he did such an amazing job. It was positive, it was on tune, it focused on America, the things that we actually care about as citizens, putting America first again, he hit it out of the park,” Trump’s son Eric, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

In the speech Trump called for an end to the usual partisan politics for the betterment of the American people.

“Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve,” the president said in the address.

But many Democrats sat throughout, booed and one lawmaker—Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois—even walked out.

“You’re looking at all the Democrats, I mean, they’re worried, I mean they’re worried that everything that he said he would do he’s done,” Trump said.

Trump touted the U.S. economy under his father’s administration.

“The economy’s far better off than anybody could have ever imagined. People’s 401(k)s are through the roof. Jobs are coming back to this country. Companies are investing in this country again. I mean all the things that matter for this prosperity of this nation,” he said.

According to the younger Trump, Democrats are lacking direction.

“They don’t have leaders, they don’t have a message, they certainly wouldn’t have had the same result and they’re worried as you look around that room,” he said.