FISA memo is 'dynamite': Varney

It is four pages long. It was written by the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee. And it’s about senior FBI officials and what they did during and after the 2016 election. It’s called "the memo.” We've not seen it. House members have. It is dynamite.

Continue Reading Below

Reportedly, it outlines the following: Before the election, the FBI met with the people who wrote that "dossier.” That’s the salacious, unverified anti-Trump report, paid for by the Clinton campaign. The FBI met with those people. The allegation is that they used that dossier to spy on the Trump campaign.

Think about that: Our top law enforcement agency is alleged to have used a bogus foreign report, to spy on the presidential candidate they hate, and set off the Mueller fishing expedition which has dominated our politics for a year.

After the election, an alleged cabal of senior FBI people organized to disrupt the Trump presidency from within the government.

This is indeed dynamite. It implies that rogue FBI agents, Hillary supporters all, interfered with America’s democratic process.

The Democrats do not want this memo to be released: They say it undermines national security. Undermines Americas’ top law enforcement agency. And undermines the Mueller investigation. But the Republicans have beaten back those challenges. It’s now in the hands of the president. He has five days to decide whether to let us see it, or not.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

There is a hero in this story: It is Devin Nunes, the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Without him and his constant push to get at the truth, we would know very little about the deep state, and what it’s been up to.