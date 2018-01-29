State of the Union guests boost bonuses after tax overhaul

Two of the special guests to be introduced by President Trump during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday credit his economic policies for an increase in sales and employment.

Continue Reading Below

Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger, the brother-and-sister team who run Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton, Ohio, were able to give their 37 employees larger-than-expected Christmas bonuses, the White House said in a statement Monday.

The company increased the number of people on its payroll to 37 from 23 over the past year and recently expanded by buying a new building, according to the White House statement.

Another special guest during the State of the Union address will be Corey Adams, a skilled welder at Staub Manufacturing, where he has worked for more than eight years. Last year, Adams and his wife were able to become first-time homeowners, the White House said in its statement. The couple are saving for their two daughters’ education.