President Trump was the rock star of Davos: Dobbs

President Trump was the rockstar of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland; receiving ebullient adulation from dignitaries and business leaders anxious for a glimpse of the man restoring America as leader of the free world.

Just one group at the Swiss soiree was unmoved by the president’s message that all countries can prosper if they do what's best for their people: The left-wing media.

The traveling press undermined and disrespected this president at every turn, they even had the unmitigated gall to boo the president on foreign soil.

But their pathetic cat calls didn’t deter this president, they made his point for him, exposing the media as the mean, nasty lot of cretins Americans already know they are. As if we needed more proof!

Here at home the “fake news” has spent the past 24 hours in near hysteria over a White House firing that never happened. The latest fever dream in a Russia fantasy that has fixated them since before Election Day.

Meantime, the left-wing media has ignored mounting evidence of corruption, collusion at the highest levels of the FBI and DOJ. Tt took the big three broadcast networks five days to report on missing memos between FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

When they were forced to acknowledge the scandal they called it a kooky conspiracy and ridiculed the honest journalists diligently digging into the story for months. Is it any wonder the media is now the world’s least trusted institution?

Americans have learned to tune out their noise, and elected a president with a unique knack for speaking directly to the people without filters or elite gatekeepers.

Let the left-wing media boo and hiss, they’ll tire out eventually, when they realize no one’s listening.

