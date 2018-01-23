NFL rejects 'Please Stand' veterans ad for Super Bowl LII

The National Football League has rejected a one-page advertisement for Super Bowl LII’s game program submitted by the American Veterans (AMVETS) organization.

The ad featured the words #PleaseStand accompanied by an American flag.

AMVETS national commander Marion Polk told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster asking people to stand for the national anthem is not a political statement.

“The NFL wanted us to change our ad to state a different wording on the program and we did not want to do that. That was our simple ad, ‘PleaseStand’,” he said.

The NFL is against the ad saying it made a "political statement."

"The Super Bowl program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams, and the Super Bowl," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in the statement. "It has never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement."

A third-party publisher sells the advertising for the game program and the NFL has editorial control over the content. The league asked AMVETS to consider an alternative to its ad wording.

Polk said the NFL’s publication department contacted veterans group about placing the ad.

“They had one spot available and asked if we would like to place an ad,” he said.

The #PleaseStand ad would have cost $30,000.