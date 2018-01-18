A wall won’t solve border issues: Kennedy

How does someone with one of the strongest personalities in the world attract so many people who want to control him? The world now knows Steve Bannon tried to position himself as President Trump's puppet master, and now well-regarded Chief of Staff John Kelly implied to Bret Baier he is the one pulling the strings.

Continue Reading Below

Well guess who didn't take kindly to hearing he's uninformed and as flexible as a rubber gymnast. The president in an early morning tweet storm shot back:

"The wall is the wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water.”

Hopefully Gen. Kelly has informed the president of the eminent domain colossal hassle that awaits him from Texas private property owners alone, where of the 1,200-mile border, only 100 miles are government-owned. And when we get caught up in the wall-loop, we are only talking about the "what," not why there are all these border issues to begin with.

The drug war has destroyed entire countries by propping up a system of prohibition where cartels run once beautiful countries like El Salvador and Honduras into the ground. In border states with legal marijuana, drug-related homicides are down 40%. I hope the president's view on the wall is evolving, and I hope it involves honoring the Constitution, due process and rationally ending the costly and deadly war on drugs.

