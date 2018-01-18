Democrats want to protect ‘illegal’ cop killer: David Clarke

An undocumented immigrant charged with murdering two deputy police officers in cold blood was caught laughing in the courtroom of California, a sanctuary state.

Luis Bracamontes appeared to show no remorse in the Sacramento courtroom, threatening to kill more people, according to court transcripts.

“I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me,” Bracamontes said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Former Milwaukee County sheriff David Clarke said on Thursday that Democrats just want to protect Bracamontes with their immigration-first policies.

“Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats in Washington, they want to protect that guy. I don’t get this illegal-first strategy that they’re employing,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

Clarke then emphasized the importance of building a wall along the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Not a week goes by that you hear of some story where some guy who is deported six, seven, eight times comes back into the country. That means the border is not sealed. We need a wall. Donald Trump is right on this,” he said.

Last November, Senate Bill 54 was created to limit California law enforcement agencies from working with federal officials for immigration enforcement. On Wednesday, a report by the San Francisco Chronicle said that law enforcement officials from Northern California will refuse to assist federal authorities in the upcoming ICE raids.

The former Milwaukee County sheriff believes that there is an ethical issue on the part of state law enforcement in California.

“There’s always been this cooperation between local law enforcement and their colleagues at the federal level with something simple as sharing information. So I think it’s an ethical issue on the part of local law enforcement because it is a tenant of the law enforcement officer code of ethics that says ‘We will cooperate with other law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of justice,’” he said.

