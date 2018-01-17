Eric Trump: Great things happening & media asks if president enjoys McDonald's cheeseburgers

Eric Trump defended his father’s physical and mental health on Wednesday, the day after the White House physician, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, MD, was peppered with questions from reporters on President Trump’s ability to serve.

“He is the Energizer Bunny, he is incredible. I joke all the time that I’ve never seen him have a cold,” Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, who chastised the media’s handling of the press briefing.

“It’s a race to the bottom with these people,” he added. “I mean I could go on and on and on and you have somebody asking if the man enjoys a McDonald’s (MCD) cheeseburger like every other American, I mean, it is insanity.”

Trump said reporters should instead focus on the positive things that are happening, like the market’s record rally since his father took office.

“You hear what Brian [Wesbury] just said right? He predicts the stock market to be 28,000, 29,000 all these great things happening in America, almost $8 trillion of wealth has been added to this country,” Trump said.

The U.S. has seen economic growth with the GDP expanding by more than 3% for the second and third quarter of 2017 and a Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow model predicting 3.4% growth in the fourth quarter. What’s more, the U.S. job market has also improved drastically as well.

“Unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been. African-American unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been, the military’s getting rebuilt, the vets are getting taken care of, I mean, consumer confidence is at an all-time high [and] jobs are coming back to this country.”

Trump also said that he predicts repatriation due to tax reform and big corporate earnings in 2018.

“We’re going to have an awesome year, we’re doing everything right,” he said.