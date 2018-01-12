Corey Lewandowski: Trump isn’t a racist, only wants to fix broken immigration system

President Donald Trump is under fire this week for allegedly using vulgar language when questioning why the U.S. would accept immigrants from countries like Haiti. Trump denied using any foul language, saying over Twitter, “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Friday said he supports President Trump’s immigration policies and slammed the “left-wing” media for not focusing on reforming America’s “broken immigration system.”

“This is fake outrage by the liberal left, the mainstream media, who doesn’t want to focus on the real issue. They don’t want to focus on the fact that we have a broken immigration system that this president has pledged to reform,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan on “The Intelligence Report.”

Lewandowski said Democrats should be more focused on the policies Trump is trying to put in place.

“They don’t want to focus on the fact that chain migration now takes up 44% of all the immigration that takes place in our country. They don’t want to talk about the fact that Australia and Canada have a merit-based immigration system. When you look at it, we need to have immigration laws that are enforced,” he said.

Prior to the incident on Thursday, the commander in chief received praise from both sides of the aisle for holding an immigration reform meeting with lawmakers in front of TV cameras.

Lewandowski said illegal immigrants aren’t just a burden on the U.S. economy, but can be costly to small towns.

“You look at some of the places in the southeast who have been overrun by illegal immigration, their towns and their communities can no longer afford to be successful because of the cost of services, the police departments, the fire departments, the hospitals, the emergency responders are so overwhelmed with responding to individuals who are in the country illegally. It’s a burden on the taxpayers,” he said.

Lewandowski believes that Trump isn’t a racist and that he only wants the best law-abiding immigrants admitted into the country.

“He’s the furthest thing from a racist. The president I like to say is an equal opportunist, whether you’re a white male, a white female, an African-American male or Hispanic, he treats everybody the same. He holds you to a very high standard, and if you can’t do the job, he asks you to leave. He just wants the best, and he wants the best for our country,” he said.

