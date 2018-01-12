'Angel Moms' plead to Trump to put an end to DACA

Two “Angel Moms,” whose sons were killed by illegal immigrants, are urging the Trump administration to immediately end sanctuary cities before any action is taken to protect The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Agnes Gibboney, director of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC), is hoping President Donald Trump refrains from granting amnesty to DACA participants because she says they are not properly vetted.

“We don’t know who they are and how many are there. We need to protect our own country. They need to comeback do it legally like my family did,” she during an interview with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs Friday.

Gibboney’s son, Ronald da Silva, was shot and killed in El Monte, Calif. by an undocumented immigrant in 2007.

Trump met with congressional Republicans and Democrats Tuesday to secure the framework for future negotiations on border security, the DACA program and family-based migration, known as “chain migration.”

AVIAC co-founder Mary Ann Mendoza said the safety of Americans needs to be lawmakers’ priorities before debating a solution to the DACA program.

“We have got to get rid of these criminals that are here, committing crimes, being re-released out into our communities and making every day an unsafe place for Americans to be,” she said.

“These politicians all know that there is MS-13 gang members within the DACA program. They are fully aware too that 30% of the DACA participants have committed crimes in our country,” she said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Mendoza’s police officer son was killed by an illegal immigrant drunk driver in 2014.

Both “Angel Moms” said they have expressed their feelings on DACA to the president through open letters and social media.