Andy Puzder not returning to White House, debunks Politico report

Andy Puzder tells FOX Business he is not returning to the White House, despite a Politico story that said the former Labor Secretary nominee was being considered for another role working with the Trump team.

“This is from out of Politico and quite honestly, they made it up out of whole cloth. They said I was ‘recently in the White House,’ I haven’t been there since September or October,” Puzder told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.

Puzder also said he has not been in touch with anyone from the administration. “They say that there’s an offer, I’ve had no discussions with anybody in White House personnel or anybody in the White House about coming in with a position” he stressed.

Puzder, the former CEO of CKE Restaurants parent of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, was one of Trump’s first cabinet nominees. He withdrew after wide news coverage of domestic abuse allegations in his 1988 divorce records. At the time Puzder and his ex-wife said those allegations were false and they maintain that stance today.

“They can’t attack me on substance, so they run an article like this in an effort to raise allegations that were recanted, untrue when made, withdrawn, recanted thirty years ago in a divorce proceeding.”

In the era of fake news, a phrase coined by President Trump, Puzder warned Varney to consider the source of news.

“When you read, when your viewers read this what they need to do is to consider the source and in this case the source is not very reliable.”