Obama leftovers are still running the FBI, Justice Department: Dobbs

A lot of developments this week in two cases that the FBI and Obama Justice Department tried to bury and the Clintons tried to run from and one development in the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign financing of the anti-Trump dossier.

All the developments are substantive, and mean that there is now a chance that justice will win out.

After an appallingly long period of stonewalling and brinkmanship, the FBI and Justice Department finally agreed to congressional oversight, to meet the demands of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes to have access to all documents and witnesses in the dossier investigation.

And today, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley referred the author of the Democratic funded anti-Trump dossier to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

The FBI is now investigating the Clinton Foundation and pay for play corruption.

This as the Justice Department is reportedly reopening its investigation of the Clinton email scandal, all in addition to the opening of an investigation into the Uranium One scandal.

And while these developments are certainly welcome, I doubt many of us get overheated about the prospects of resolution anytime soon.

In my opinion, success in bringing the principals of these scandals to justice depends on how soon the Trump administration can clean out the corrupt officials that inhabit the highest levels of the Justice Department and FBI.

The deep state and deeply entrenched Obama leftovers are still running many of the nation's top law enforcement and national security organizations within the FBI and Justice Department in particular, agencies rife with conflicts and political corruption, including the office of the special counsel.

And those officials need to be rooted out and soon, so that cases can be quickly solved, rather than perpetuated by the corrupt officials of what has become the administrative state that now frustrates honorable and committed public servants.