The left is turning a ‘blind eye’ to Clinton’s money-grubbing politics: Varney

Why did Hillary Clinton organize a billion dollar foundation when she was secretary of state, and planning her run for the presidency? Her spokesman says it was philanthropy: The Clinton Foundation does life-saving work.

Continue Reading Below

Critics have a different response: The Justice Department is investigating the foundation as a "pay-to-play" vehicle -- a political slush fund.

Fox News has learned that the FBI is looking into allegations that the foundation promised favors in exchange for donations or pledges of cash or gifts.

It always seemed odd that someone who was about to become America's chief diplomat would take money from foreign governments. And it seemed odder still that when she ran for the presidency, hoping to become the first female president, she would take money from Saudi Arabia, where women can't vote or even drive.

Doesn't it at least give the appearance of pay to play? Judicial Watch reports that Hillary's top aide, Huma Abedin had emails on her account from Clinton Foundation donors requesting and receiving favors from the state department!

Where is the crack team of investigative reporters at The New York Times, or The Washington Post? Nowhere in sight. The left has so bought into the Clintons that they turn a blind eye to money-grubbing politics.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Way back in the late 70's when Hillary was first lady of Arkansas, she miraculously turned a $1,000 investment into $100,000. How did she do that? By reading The Wall Street Journal, she said.

That was, shall we say, "fishy.” No surprise, then, that it is the U.S. Attorney's office and the FBI in Little Rock, Arkansas that is now leading the investigation into "pay to play" and the Clinton Foundation.