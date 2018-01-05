Clinton Foundation donors could have money clawed back by government: Judge Napolitano

For months, the FBI has been investigating the Clinton Foundation, while simultaneously trying to determine whether the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton engaged in “pay-to-play” politics.

The investigation is being led by the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on Friday said some Clinton Foundation donors could be in jeopardy for taking tax breaks that the Clinton Foundation wasn’t allowed to register.

“These donations came from all 50 states, and I assure you these donors took the donation as a reduction in income, therefore a reduction in their taxes on federal and state income tax, and they did that in states where the Clinton Foundation was not a bonafide charity, and the feds want to know about it,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

According to the Clinton Foundation, donations dropped by 42% after the former Presidential candidate lost the 2016 election to then-candidate Donald Trump.

Napolitano said that if the Clinton Foundation is found guilty of offering improper tax breaks, then the donors could be the ones to ultimately pay the price.

“The worst thing that can happen to Bill and Hillary, short of being indicted, is for the government to claw back money from their donors, who took tax breaks to which they weren’t entitled because the foundation was not properly registered as a bonafide charity,” he said.

