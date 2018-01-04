Trump vs. Bannon sideshow will pass in about a week or so: Sen. Rand Paul

Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” has led to a feud between President Donald Trump and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

In the book, Bannon is quoted as calling the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, “dumb as a brick,” and referring to Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.” In a statement, President Trump responded to Bannon’s comments saying, “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

But despite the administration’s positive momentum starting 2018 resulting from recently-passed tax reform legislation, concerns are mounting that the rift is a threat to the president’s agenda.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” that he didn’t think the war of words would lead to impeachment or have a long-term impact on the Trump administration.

“You know, I just think it’s a little bit of a sideshow,” Paul said. “I really think it’s a sideshow that will pass in about a week or so.”

Paul was not concerned that it would derail any of the administration’s 2018 agenda either.

“You have this sort of sensationalistic stuff in a book, but I really don’t think it’s going to change anything that goes on, sort of officially in Washington, any kind of legislation,” the Kentucky Republican said.