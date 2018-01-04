Steve Bannon is an anti-liberty isolationist: Kennedy

Steve Bannon is a corpulent gas bag who flapped his gums to a presidential biographer, and now his bloated carcass is in the doghouse.

Continue Reading Below

Bannon gave seemingly hours of quotes to Michael Wolff, whose new biography on the Trump administration threw a lit match on a gas-soaked relationship.

Bannon called the meeting with sketchy Russians between Don Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort "treasonous" and "unpatriotic"; said the investigators would "crack Don jr. like an egg on national TV" and opined of the investigation: "You realize where this is going. This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose Andrew Weissman first, and he is a money laundering guy. Their path to Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr. and Jared Kushner. It's as plain as the hair on your face!"

Or the adult acne on your face. Or the unhealthy moles. Or gin blossoms.

The president responded with the kind of fire and fury promised in the forthcoming book's title, releasing a statement he apparently personally dictated that reads in part: "Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind...Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well.”

Of course bat-poop crazy Bannon went on Breitbart radio this morning praising the president, claiming nothing will ever come between them, but it appears his fat head and delusion already have. Steve Bannon is an anti-liberty isolationist with a personal axe to grind, and his lack of sanity is seeping through his skin. The president looks measured and sane by comparison and will win this clash, even if it's a clever stunt aimed to distract from something much more dramatic.

