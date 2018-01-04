Judicial Watch: 18 classified emails found on Anthony Weiner's laptop

Judicial Watch revealed Thursday shocking new details concerning Hillary Clinton’s private email server identifying at least 18 classified emails that were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner.

Chris Farrell, director of and investigations and research for Judicial Watch, told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that the documents and records were classified at the time that they were produced and transmitted.

“They were classified when they were written. They were classified when they were transmitted and they were classified when they were residents on the Weiner laptop,” he said.

Weiner’s laptop also contained classified material from his estranged wife’s BlackBerry (BB), a former top aide for Clinton, Huma Abedin, according to Judicial Watch.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were presumably aware of the laptop and the classified material during its own investigation into Clinton’s elicit private email server, but failed to share it with the public.

Judicial Watch obtained a sworn declaration from David M. Hardy, section chief of the FBI's records management division, stating that all of former FBI Director James Comey’s memos were classified at the time they were written.

Farrell said Comey should have been read his rights during his testimony before Senate in June of 2017 for the mishandling of national defense information.

“It is clear that Mr. Comey not only author those documents but then knowingly and wilfully leaked them persons unauthorized which is in it of itself a national security crime,” he said.

Comey was dismissed as director of the agency by President Donald Trump in May 2017. Farrell said that recently retired and active duty FBI agents have said they consider Comey to be a “dirty cop.”