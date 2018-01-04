Infrastructure can be bipartisan, despite DC fighting: Trent Lott

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS) is urging the leadership of the Republican Party to use the mainstream media as a method to push forward the Trump administration’s agenda.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto, Lott points to President Donald Trump’s rollback of Obama-era regulations, the tax reform bill and infrastructure spending as positive signs that the GOP can continue to make progress.

“I think we need more Republicans, in particular senators and leadership, to get out there and the media, including you know the fake media and tell their story on what they are trying to do,” he said.

Lott said the GOP agenda should be explained in a manner that convinces the American public it will help them in their cost of living and future investments.

“People are worried with their jobs and cost of living, they worry about their cost of living and you need a synched message that explains to them what you are going to do to help them with their cost of living and their economic needs,” Lott said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.”

The Trump administration is moving to repeal former President Barack Obama’s offshore drilling ban that Trump said “deprives our country of potentially thousands and thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in wealth.”

The new offshore drilling plan will provide the energy industry access to drilling rights in the Atlantic Ocean near Maine, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and for the first time in decades, the Pacific Ocean.

Lott said President Trump’s offshore expansion will make the U.S. energy independent.

“My attitude has always been … drill wherever the oil and gas is,” he said.