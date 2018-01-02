Military action in North Korea is not an option for the US: Harry Kazianis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s tough talk during a New Year’s Day speech took a conciliatory tone towards Seoul, suggesting the hermit kingdom’s ruler is trying to drive a wedge into the alliance between South Korea and the United States.

Mr. Kim used his customary annual address to warn the U.S. and announce a new goal aimed at North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

“We must mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles and speed up their deployment,” said Kim.

Center for National Interest Director Harry Kazianis told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto the Trump administration realizes there’s no viable military action that would target North Korea.

“We’re doing the strangulation method, and I think it’s really working so I think that is our best option. There really is no military option here unless, you know, we are willing to sacrifice millions of people,” Kazianis said.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday and said that sanctions and "other" pressures are beginning to impact North Korea.

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

However, the North Korean leader said he is open to dialogue with the South Korean delegation and is considering taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the South.

“North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games will be a good opportunity to show unity of the people, and we wish the Games will be a success,” Kim said.

Kazianis said the North Koreans will use the Olympic Games for propaganda.

“[North Koreans] are going to test an ICBM or nuclear weapon or try to hack these Olympics. They are not going to let this just do nothing. They are going to do something,” he said.