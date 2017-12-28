Mueller investigation is tainted, he should step down: Rep. Biggs

Since it came to light that FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed as special counsel from Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia collusion allegations, there have been increasing concerns that the probe is marred by biases. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), who wrote an opinion piece in USA Today calling for Mueller to “end the witch hunt.”

Continue Reading Below

Rep. Biggs told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.,” he is referring to it as a “witch hunt” because “It’s clearly careened way out of control and way beyond the scope of its original purpose, that would be one reason. The second reason would be the people that are staffing this investigation have an incredible bias and conflict that is now become apparent.”

According to Rep. Biggs, the prejudice is so substantial that it could tarnish any decisions that end up being made.

“These are over whelming biases and conflicts, they’re unusual and to get that staff of people in there that have such deep-seeded bias, then it taints the whole investigation. I don’t think they can get to a fair outcome,” he said. “Whatever they do, whatever they produce is going to have a little bit of a stench to it, quite frankly and that’s bad, that’s bad for America and that’s bad for our history and what we have going forward.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has suggested Robert Mueller be fired, but Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) warned firing Mueller could lead to a “constitutional crisis.”

Rep. Biggs says Mueller should resign from the investigation.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not sure that you want to fire Mueller, Mueller should do the right thing and step down, he needs to go and [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein probably needs to go, [Deputy FBI Director] Andrew McAbe is going.”