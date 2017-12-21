Could Nikki Haley be first female president?

Fox News strategic analyst Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (Ret.) told FOX Business’ Trish Regan who he thinks will most likely become the first female president of the United States.

“I think Nikki Haley may end up as our first female president,” Peters said.

The retired colonel made the comments following U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s firm warning to the UN after the general assembly voted to defy President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

"The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation," Haley said Thursday.

Peters called the UN’s 128-9 vote that rejects the U.S. decision on Jerusalem as insignificant and said the government made a misstep in its threat to cut off funding to nations that oppose Trump’s decision.

“This wasn’t an unimportant vote. This was a UN tantrum,” he said. “We may cut some UN funding. We certainly are not going to cut funding to countries like Jordan or even Egypt at a critical time like this.”