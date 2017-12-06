Trump coined the phrase 'locker room talk:' Bossie

Citizens United President David Bossie and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski co-authored a new book, ‘Let Trump be Trump,’ giving a behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign.

A pivotal moment for the Trump campaign involved the release of an ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, just days before the second presidential debate between then-candidate Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bossie told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “We saw the gravel that the president has that weekend. Look, he said ‘It’s locker room talk, let’s get past it,’ and … this came out 48 hours before the big debate, the second debate in St. Louis.”

Bossie says that debate became a key turning point in the Trump campaign.

“He put out his statement, he put out his video and then we focused on the debate. And he stepped on that debate stage with a Super Bowl-sized audience and he decimated Hillary Clinton. It was the day I believe that he won the presidency.”

When asked whether he came up with the term “locker room talk,” Bossie said it was actually Trump who coined the phrase.

“Oh no, no, no, that was the president. Of course these are his words, absolutely.”

Another behind-the-scenes fact from the campaign trail involved President Trump’s fast-food diet.

“Our meals consisted of eating on a $100 million beautiful airplane as we flew around the country. But those meals were McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, some pizza, some Diet Cokes. That was it, because he didn’t eat, he worked for 20 hours a day,” Lewandowski said on “Varney & Co.”

According to Lewandowski, that is why Trump is considered “the blue-collar billionaire.”

“That’s why everyone out there relates to Donald Trump, he could buy the fanciest filets, he doesn’t want that.”