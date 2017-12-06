Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will help peace negotiations: Gen. Jack Keane

President Donald Trump declared that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday, setting plans in motion to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.

“Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” Trump said from the White House. “This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.”

In an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, Fox News military analyst retired Gen. Jack Keane said the declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel gives Trump leverage to negotiate peace.

"You can never get a peace settlement that doesn't involve Israel and doesn’t involve Jerusalem being the capital of Israel and also a claim for the Palestinians,” Keane said.

The retired four-star general said Trump’s decision is an important symbol for the region.

“Our diplomatic efforts will be enhanced obviously by being in the same city with the government that you are connected to,” Keane said on “The Intelligence Report.”

The president’s decision reverses decades of American foreign policy. The U.S. is the first country to officially declare Jerusalem as the capital since Israel’s founding in 1948.