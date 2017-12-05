Trump-Russia collusion does not exist, I was there: Corey Lewandowski

As new details emerge in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged Russian meddling during the 2016 election, some are worried President Donald Trump and his associates may be implicated.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Trump campaign aide David Bossie insist there is “not one iota of evidence” of collusion.

“The ranking [Democrat] on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and she’s on the Intelligence Committee, has found no evidence of [Trump-Russia] collusion, cooperation or coordination because it doesn’t exist. I was there, it doesn’t exist,” the former Trump campaign manager and co-author of “Let Trump Be Trump” told FBN’s Lou Dobbs on Tuesday.

Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned in February over questions surrounding his dealings with Russia and there have been mixed reports that Mueller has subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank related to the probe, though White House lawyers deny the claim.

Lewandowski says there needs to be more accountability in the FBI regarding the investigation and the forthcomings related to the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

“It’s amazing to me that when the president launched the campaign, they said ‘it wasn’t a real campaign, he’ll never be successful.’ What’s also amazing to me is Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee has said there is no evidence whatsoever that she has seen that there has been any cooperation. But the Democrats pooh-pooh her,” Lewandowski said.

As for Trump’s progress in office, his former campaign manager says that the mainstream media will never give the president the credit he deserves regardless of his economic accomplishments.