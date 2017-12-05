Mueller's alleged Deutsche Bank subpoena very dangerous for Trump: Judge Napolitano

Judge Andrew Napolitano said U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, reportedly subpoenaing Deutsche Bank is dangerous for President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Mueller has asked Germany’s largest bank for data on accounts held by President Trump and his family, according to Reuters.

“Deutsche Bank was his go-to lender in the years that he was developing real estate in New York City. This is an area that the president profoundly did not want to be investigated. In fact, the president publically said to … Bob Mueller ‘stay away from my personal finances, my family finances and my corporations finances,’” Judge Napolitano told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Judge Napolitano added that if there is any involvement between the Trump family, President Trump, the Trump organization, the campaign and the Russians, especially if it’s monetary, that could be “very dangerous for the president.”

“It’s the danger of an independent counsel,” he said. “So you have a team of lawyers, prosecutors and FBI agents outside the chain of command of the Justice Department and not answerable in the normal way, going after anybody they want. And that thing is not recognized under the constitution. We have it and it’s a monkey on the president’s back.”