GOP should pair tax bill with spending cuts: Kennedy

If there's one benefit to constant D.C. bickering, it’s how hypocrisy happily shows itself when one party gets mad. And they're always mad. Well, not Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). She was uncharacteristically calm and measured when she responded to the House vote to go to committee on tax reform, and used only facts and data to subtly express her displeasure.

Exaggerate, use hyperbole, and claim people are going to die, always and immediately. And when that doesn't work, call Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) an icon.

Nancy wasn't alone wallowing in the slop of her tears and disgust, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was also mired in political mulch.

Big words from a guy whose name rhymes with suck tumor. Or muck bloomer. Or f....never mind.

So where's goodtime Bernie while the house is on fire? Reaching for his senatorial hose on Twitter (TWTR) writing:

"Historians will look back on Dec. 1, 2017 and conclude this was one of the great robberies in [U.S.] history because Republicans are looting the treasury."

Republicans are wildly hypocritical about spending, but "looting the treasury" would be Sanders' $30 trillion Medicare-for-all plan, which would sink the country into such a howling depression folks would be so broke they'd need a lot more than Medicare, they'd be gobbling handfuls of pills to escape Bernie's evil utopia.

Democrats want to bloat the deficit like a fat kid in a candy factory.

Republicans would be wise to trim that $1.5 trillion with cuts and enjoy the economic bounty that follows when tax cuts are coupled with fiscal restraint.

Instead they open themselves up to this ordinary brand of Democratic hysteria, and while it's predictable and unproductive, it is so much fun to watch Nancy’s head explode like a Gallagher watermelon.