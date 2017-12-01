Michael Flynn FBI plea deal opens pathway to Donald Trump: Judge Napolitano

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, has been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for lying to the FBI about his involvement with Russia.

Continue Reading Below

The FBI’s evidence against the former general could put him in prison for 60 years, but making a plea deal could reduce his sentence to six to twelve months, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Napolitano said Flynn may have shortened his sentence by offering federal prosecutors some kind of link to Trump or someone within the administration.

“Sometime between Monday and today, they reduced that deal to writing. [Flynn] has real evidence that we can really use to prosecute someone, perhaps the president, we don’t know, and in order to lock the general in they got him to plead guilty this morning,” Napolitano said on “Varney & Co.”

Napolitano added that once Flynn pleads guilty, there will be more information released about details of the deal.