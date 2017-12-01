Donald Trump 'the candidate' did not commit a crime: Gregg Jarrett

Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn plead guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI. Now there are reports Flynn was urged by then-candidate Donald Trump to talk to the Russians in potential violation of the Logan Act, a 1799 law which bars private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments.

But Fox News anchor and attorney Gregg Jarrett told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto this would not violate the Logan Act.

“No, it wouldn’t…Nobody’s ever been prosecuted under it. Why? Because the federal courts, especially a New York U.S. federal court, said in 1964 it’s unconstitutional,” Jarrett said.

According to Jarrett, the Logan Act is a flawed law.

“It’s overly broad, it’s vague, it’s ambiguous and it likely violates the first amendment freedom of speech,” he said.

Jarrett says there is no crime in candidates such as Trump at the time reaching out to foreign governments.

“If candidate Trump had somebody reach out to the Russians or any foreign government during a campaign, where’s the crime? There’s no statute that makes that against the law,” he added.

Candidates often talk to foreign leaders in an effort to boost perceptions of their capability of handling foreign policy issues.

“No, look, candidates routinely, when they’re running for president, try to burnish their foreign policy credentials by making overseas trips and meeting with foreign leaders. President Obama did it for goodness sakes, other presidential candidates have done it, especially those with little foreign policy experience,” Jarrett said on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast”