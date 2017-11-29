D.C. Metro blocking Catholic Church’s Christmas ad is ‘spiritual harassment’: Pastor Jeffress

The Catholic Church is currently suing the Washington D.C. Metro for rejecting its Christmas advertisement because of its promotion of religion.

First Baptist Church Pastor Robert Jeffress said that D.C. Metro is not only adding to the war against Christmas, but on Christianity as well.

“Today we’re talking a lot about sexual harassment, well cases like this are examples of spiritual harassment, both are serious problems in this country that need to stop. This is a part of the larger not just war on Christmas, but the war against Christianity,” he told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

The advertisement showed an illustration of shepherds and sheep walking under the Star of David, with the phrase “FIND THE PERFECT GIFT” written across it.

Jeffress said that he sees no harm in the advertisement and that it’s only encouraging Americans to go to church on Christmas Day.

“All it’s doing is reminding people about Christmas, isn’t it ironic when we have the president of the United States bringing back Merry Christmas into our culture? We have the D.C. subway system trying to obscure the meaning of this holiday,” he said.

Jeffrees believes that secularists are to blame for the deterioration of Christmas in the United States.

“We have allowed secularists to pervert the first amendment into something the framers never intended. The first amendment is not about the freedom from religious expression, it’s about the freedom of religious expression,” he said.

