US, China can financially drive North Korea into the ground: Tom McInerney

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Tuesday, which flew approximately 2,800 miles into space before crashing down into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

Retired Gen. Tom McInerney said the United States and China have the ability to financially drain North Korea’s economy, which in turn could put a stop to its nuclear weapons program.

“Between the United States and China and if we have other allies working, we can close that country down economically. We can starve them, we can cut their fuel, and we can drive them into the ground. And I think those are the kind of steps that need to be taken,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on “After the Bell.”

The U.S. recently imposed sanctions against Pyongyang that targeted North Korean shipping operations and Chinese companies that traded with the Hermit Kingdom.

The North Korean’s last launched a missile on Sept. 15 across Japan, reaching an altitude of about 770km after landing in the sea off Hokkaido.

“They’ll have the capability that they can hit any target on the globe, when it goes that high. So the fact is it means they are going toward a nuclear capability force that we cannot accept in America,” McInerney said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson released a statement condemning the actions taken by North Korea and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters that the missile launch went “higher, frankly, than any previous shot they have taken.”

President Donald Trump also commented on the missile launch telling reporters, “It is a situation that we will handle.”

