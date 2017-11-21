US Navy planes need fixing, revised budget seeks a solution: Mick Mulvaney

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on Tuesday some U.S. Navy planes are not flyable, and explained how the administration is working to solve the problem.

Continue Reading Below

“We are working with the Hill to try and raise the budget cap,” he told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “We recognize the deficiencies that they have right now—we are trying to address that. The administration has talked about greater defense spending since we got here. We proposed $54 billion worth, which would have undone the sequester in our very first budget last year. You’ll continue to see that in our budget this year.”

The military has been reduced by defense spending limits put in place during the Obama administration, but Mulvaney said while the Trump administration is currently spending billions to defend the nation—overseas and on the home front—they will continue to look for more ways to boost funds for the Pentagon, homeland security and the border wall.

“We are continuing to look at ways to get the military more money to meet some of the needs created by the sequester cuts and yes, we are in discussions with the Hill right now on how to try and figure a way to raise those caps so we can drive one of the administration’s top priorities, which is spending more money on national defense,” he said.