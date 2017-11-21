Donna Brazile: Clinton lost over DNC hacking, Trump breaking the blue ‘firewall’

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election because of the DNC hack, Russian meddling and Trump’s toxic message in three key Midwestern states.

But when Varney asked whether she shared Clinton’s views on President Donald Trump supporters and his growth agenda, she had a very different opinion.

Brazile said Hillary Clinton ran a “stellar campaign,” given headwinds, but she changed her tune when Varney pressed her on the issue.

“She called tens of millions of people racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, bigots, deplorable, irremediable. Is that your world view too?” Varney asked.

Brazile replied: “That’s not the way I would describe the American people. I know the American people are being generous. I know the American people are being fun-loving.”

“Yes exactly, so you understand how annoyed Americans get when they are labeled like this by a presidential candidate,” interjected Varney.

But Brazile came to Clinton’s defense: “You know what’s more annoying than people being called something that they don’t think they are?” Brazile asked. “My mother used to say to me ‘Donna it’s not what they call you, it’s what you answer to.’ But it’s annoying also when you are called things because of the color of your skin or your gender, and so Secretary Clinton—she was called things in 2016 that no American should have been called.”

In Brazile’s opinion, in order to get past the 2016 election, it’s important to recognize Russian interference played a role in it, changes need to made to the election system to avoid uncertainty over the outcome and Americans need to understand the threat of cybersecurity.

“I hope that when this is all over we learn what truly happened last year and that President Trump acknowledges what happened and tells the American people we will prevent this from happening in the future,” she said.

When asked whether Hillary Clinton was a good candidate, Brazile replied: “Had I run her campaign, I would have run it differently.”