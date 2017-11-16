GOP leaders could get Roy Moore expelled if elected: Larry Sabato

Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore has recently been hit with numerous sexual misconduct allegations, which have hurt his chances of winning the December special election against Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

Continue Reading Below

According to a report by Politico, in order to save the Senate seat in Alabama, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering the legal feasibility of asking Sen. Luther Strange to resign from his seat in order to create a new special election.

University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato on Thursday said GOP leaders may not be able to trigger a new election, but could still in fact get Moore removed if elected.

“I don’t think it will ever happen and Senator Strange has already said he won’t do it and the governor, Governor Kay Ivey, has already indicated she won’t play along. That’s kind of all the key people. The Alabama election laws are unusual, but they are the law,” he told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis on “After the Bell.”

Though the Senate has to seat Moore if he wins the election, Sabato explained how the Republicans could get him expelled.

“If it is Roy Moore, it’s pretty clear already that some of the Republicans, maybe most of them, will put it into the Ethics Committee and potentially vote for expulsion,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sabato said that even if President Trump gets involved, he may not be able to impact the Alabama election.

“Now if President Trump being as popular as he is in Alabama, if he stepped in that might make some difference or it might not. I mean he tried to get Senator Strange re-nominated and he could not do so. The D.C. forces would be better off if they just sat back and waited for the results on Dec. 12,” he said.

