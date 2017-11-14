Gowdy: Jeff Sessions’ Uranium One probe ‘worth looking into’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling on senior federal prosecutors to review “certain issues” that could link the Obama-era Uranium One deal and alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation. Sessions is also considering a second special counsel to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe, in a letter first obtained by Fox News.

In an exclusive interview, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), chairman of the House Oversight Committee and member of the Judiciary Committee told FOX Business’s “Morning’s with Maria,” he’s “all for” looking into the Uranium One deal but questioned the appointment of a second special counsel.

“Congress is looking into it. Of course, we can’t charge anyone with anything. Special counsel is appropriate if a conflict exists and I’m not talking about a conflict with Robert Mueller. He’s not supposed to be looking into Uranium One, but we have an entire Department of Justice headed by someone who Trump picked named Jeff Sessions, and he is free to follow any fact pattern including the fact pattern in 2010,” Gowdy told Maria Bartiromo.

While on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton because she’s “been through enough,” but in November, he directed the Justice Department to look into the “all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems,” in a series of tweets.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

In Gowdy’s opinion, regardless of who says look into it now, he puts the onus on the FBI to “follow whatever facts wherever they go.”

“I’ve spent almost all of 2017 trying to figure out what Russia did in our 2016 election cycle. It is not beyond the payout that they also would not have been our friend in 2010 when we were selling them our uranium reserves. I’m all for looking into it, whether or not it has anything to do with Hillary Clinton or not is of no consequence to me. It is worth looking into solely because I don’t think Russia was our friend in 2010, than they were in 2016,” he said.